Two Creeks Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 69,110 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 69,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,573,000. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 1.7% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $412,258,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,439.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 473,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,696,000 after buying an additional 464,791 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 701.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 422,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,527,000 after acquiring an additional 369,471 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,867,000 after acquiring an additional 316,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $421.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $420.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $548.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.