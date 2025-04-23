Tutor Perini (TPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.900 EPS.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($1.80). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS.

Tutor Perini Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TPC opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $34.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

