Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.02, but opened at $6.24. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 86,147 shares trading hands.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a $0.0866 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

