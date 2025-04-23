TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Price Performance

TRX stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.53 million, a PE ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in TRX Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TRX Gold by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 168,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 32,991 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 145,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121,479 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in TRX Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.