Truist Financial Lowers Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target to $30.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. CIBC cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 152.73%.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,754,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 153,919 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 44,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 258,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

