True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.02 and traded as high as C$9.54. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$9.41, with a volume of 19,850 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.73. The company has a market cap of C$136.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This is a boost from True North Commercial REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -52.78%.

About True North Commercial REIT

True North Commercial REIT is a Canadian-based open-ended Real estate investment trust company. It owns and acquires Canadian commercial real estate properties. Its objective is to maximize total returns to unitholders. Returns include a stable, reliable, and tax-efficient monthly cash distribution as well as long-term appreciation in the value of its units through the effective management of a portfolio of commercial properties.

