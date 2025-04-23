Transce3nd LLC Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in International Paper by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in International Paper by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,904,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,609,462,000 after buying an additional 12,191,361 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in International Paper by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,507,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,979,000 after buying an additional 498,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on International Paper from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

International Paper Stock Up 3.2 %

IP opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.57. International Paper has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.83%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

