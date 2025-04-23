Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of VIOO opened at $89.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $119.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.18.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
