Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,402 iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $94.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.38.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

