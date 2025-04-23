Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,957,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

GAPR stock opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.58 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.37. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.31.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

