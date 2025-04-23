Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 188.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,373 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 408.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,025,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,408,721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $228,714,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 32,837.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,348,131 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,152,000 after buying an additional 1,344,038 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $551,625,000 after acquiring an additional 867,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Illumina by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,182,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $158,011,000 after acquiring an additional 840,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.43 and a 200 day moving average of $119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. HSBC cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.70.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

