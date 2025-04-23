Totem Point Management LLC Sells 674 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Totem Point Management LLC decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 2.8% of Totem Point Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Totem Point Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $9,833,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 585.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $766.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $843.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $968.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.23, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.64, for a total value of $2,351,920.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,883,148.32. This trade represents a 5.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,252.20. This represents a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $19,853,273. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,175.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $716.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.43.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

