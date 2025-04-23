Totem Point Management LLC Has $11.46 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Totem Point Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 12.1% of Totem Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Totem Point Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 289.4% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM opened at $151.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $128.86 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.56 and a 200-day moving average of $189.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

