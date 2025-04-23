TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Stock Position Decreased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price objective (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

