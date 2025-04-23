Top Biotech Stocks To Watch Today – April 22nd

Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, Medpace, Gelteq, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and GSK are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that focus on biotechnology, which involves the use of living systems and organisms to develop products such as pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and other health-related innovations. These stocks can be volatile due to high research and development costs, regulatory challenges, and the potential for breakthrough discoveries that may transform market values. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

DHR traded up $12.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,502,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,179. Danaher has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.64 and a 200 day moving average of $226.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $13.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.77. 1,377,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,162. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $409.85 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The firm has a market cap of $164.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $495.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

AbbVie stock traded up $3.64 on Tuesday, hitting $173.80. 1,709,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,097,494. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.54. The firm has a market cap of $307.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Medpace (MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Medpace stock traded down $15.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.35. The company had a trading volume of 906,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,564. Medpace has a 12 month low of $250.84 and a 12 month high of $459.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Gelteq (GELS)

Gelteq Inc. is a biotechnology company which specializes in the formulation, development and manufacturing of ingestible gel platform designed for nutrient and drug delivery. The Company is focused on advancing and commercializing its delivery solutions within core verticals pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter medications, nutraceuticals, animal medications and sports nutrition.

GELS stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,947,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,343. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28. Gelteq has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $12.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $489.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $377.85 and a 12 month high of $519.88.

GSK (GSK)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,418,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. GSK has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

