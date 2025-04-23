The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Stock Price

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.72.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SN opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.29. SharkNinja has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $123.00.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.06). SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in SharkNinja by 77.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 6,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.