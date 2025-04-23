The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $714,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Clorox by 12.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 10.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $141.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

