The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Trimmed by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,150,462,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,772,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,862 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $90,955,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,493 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,357,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,159,000 after purchasing an additional 559,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $90.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,767,872.02. The trade was a 42.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,122.50. The trade was a 20.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

