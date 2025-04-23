TFI International (TFII) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect TFI International to post earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.08%. On average, analysts expect TFI International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Up 2.1 %

TFI International stock opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average of $121.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. TFI International has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $158.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on TFI International from $176.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFII

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.