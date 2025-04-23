Tenere Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tenere Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,307,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 2.7% of Tenere Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,603,315,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $624,844,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14,007.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $606,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,204 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,053,614,000 after purchasing an additional 687,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,400.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,982,000 after purchasing an additional 391,170 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total value of $2,317,733.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,440.48. This trade represents a 44.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 3.8 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $520.18 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $414.85 and a 1-year high of $672.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $556.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.08.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

