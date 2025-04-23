Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in US Foods were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $2,092,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in US Foods by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

USFD stock opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $73.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. As a group, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,770. This represents a 800.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

