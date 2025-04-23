Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $6.19 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,144,000. Unified Investment Management bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 326,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,730,000 after buying an additional 52,862 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 11,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $2,888,378.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,085.45. This represents a 34.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total value of $997,872.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,774,211.62. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,871,496. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $265.56 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $273.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.73 and its 200-day moving average is $241.07. The firm has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of CME Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on CME Group from $269.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CME

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.