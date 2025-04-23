TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $7.77 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,506,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 6.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Intuit by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 25,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. This trade represents a 27.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800. This trade represents a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $583.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $714.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $591.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $616.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 price objective (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

