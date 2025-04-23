TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.66. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

