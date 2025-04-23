TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Acquires 863 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 60.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 56,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 21,176 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 58.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 570,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,559,000 after acquiring an additional 209,492 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,388,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 370,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,095,000 after acquiring an additional 284,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HWM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $124.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

