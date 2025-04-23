TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

TC Energy stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 23.9% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 77,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

