Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.34. Tapinator shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 1,125 shares.

Tapinator Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company’s library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

