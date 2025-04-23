Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as low as $1.88. Tantech shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 34,530 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tantech Stock Up 5.3 %

Institutional Trading of Tantech

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tantech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 166,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 4.38% of Tantech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

