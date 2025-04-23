T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,478,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,017,052 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $945,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 60,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.32.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $59.09.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 325.00%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

