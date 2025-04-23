T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 363,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,300 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $444,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,004.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,172.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,253.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,304.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.