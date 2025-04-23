T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,624,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Domino’s Pizza worth $1,101,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,666,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,681,000 after buying an additional 23,681 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 737.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 57,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,708,000 after purchasing an additional 50,579 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $1,649,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 3.8 %

DPZ stock opened at $486.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.57. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.06 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,359.72. This trade represents a 26.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total value of $184,409.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,848.08. The trade was a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.