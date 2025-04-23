T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,497,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,696,101 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $543,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,430,000 after buying an additional 588,595 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 7,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.90 and a 200-day moving average of $122.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $147.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus set a $160.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.23.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

