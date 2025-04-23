Syon Capital LLC Has $32.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Syon Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,982 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Syon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $32,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11,284.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 548,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,173,000 after acquiring an additional 543,908 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

