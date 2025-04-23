Syon Capital LLC Acquires 2,063 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.8% of Syon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 107,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares during the period. Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,814,000. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 14,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,177,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,847,000 after acquiring an additional 267,582 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,983,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,558,000 after purchasing an additional 106,403 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.52. The firm has a market cap of $468.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

View Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.