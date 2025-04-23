Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.11.
Several research firms have commented on SYF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.
Synchrony Financial stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $40.55 and a 1 year high of $70.93.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.
