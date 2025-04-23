Symmetry Investments LP Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Symmetry Investments LP cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after acquiring an additional 60,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after buying an additional 1,045,499 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,427,000 after buying an additional 606,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,278,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $311.11 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $210.71 and a 12 month high of $317.63. The company has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.50.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

