Symmetry Investments LP Takes Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,844,297 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,647,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria accounts for about 1.4% of Symmetry Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

NYSE:BBVA opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4439 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

