Symmetry Investments LP Takes $3.76 Million Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,804,000 after buying an additional 5,574,342 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 5,976.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,463,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,723 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $139,008,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Celestica by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,572,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,460,000 after buying an additional 1,401,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 290.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,080,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after acquiring an additional 803,780 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Stock Up 2.5 %

CLS stock opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $144.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $914,137.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,278.08. This trade represents a 42.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 52,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $6,707,073.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,776,924.18. This represents a 9.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 934,381 shares of company stock worth $116,673,769. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Celestica from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC lowered their target price on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Celestica from $166.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.58.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

