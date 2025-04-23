Symmetry Investments LP Sells 1,195 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Symmetry Investments LP decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,270,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Equinix by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,804,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,188,000 after acquiring an additional 401,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,899,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,180,000 after purchasing an additional 203,656 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Up 2.3 %

Equinix stock opened at $791.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $841.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $896.22. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $994.03.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 219.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,004.94.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 215 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.73, for a total transaction of $199,891.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,513.85. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total value of $114,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,838.49. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,068 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

