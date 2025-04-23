Symmetry Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 231,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $113,244,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. InvesTrust bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,696,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 277,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

