Symmetry Investments LP Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Symmetry Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in ON were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ON by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

ON Price Performance

Shares of ONON stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.68. On Holding AG has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on ON from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ON from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ON

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.