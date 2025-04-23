Symmetry Investments LP Acquires New Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 492,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,000. JD.com comprises about 0.9% of Symmetry Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 86.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 32,079 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,170,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 38.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JD. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

JD.com Trading Down 1.1 %

JD.com stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. JD.com’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

