Symmetry Investments LP Acquires New Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 143,114 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,241,000. CRH accounts for 0.7% of Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in CRH by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of CRH by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

