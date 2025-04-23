Susquehanna Has Lowered Expectations for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $39.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $852.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.44 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.98%.

In related news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. purchased 7,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.36 per share, with a total value of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,591.76. This represents a 91.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SM Energy by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,546,000 after purchasing an additional 835,929 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,682,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,718,000 after buying an additional 296,601 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SM Energy by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,683,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,998,000 after buying an additional 767,779 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,118,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,105,000 after acquiring an additional 42,297 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SM Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,449,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,182,000 after acquiring an additional 140,228 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

