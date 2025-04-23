Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,074,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,953,000 after buying an additional 586,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $5,761,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.32 and a twelve month high of $79.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

