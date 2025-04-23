Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 247 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,990,000 after acquiring an additional 16,572 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,577,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,744,000 after purchasing an additional 553,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,524,000 after purchasing an additional 102,042 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,164,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,860,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 486,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

SKWD opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.11. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.27 and a 1 year high of $55.62.

Insider Activity

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $327,096.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,876.32. This trade represents a 61.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John A. Burkhart III sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $242,759.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,987.20. The trade was a 21.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,132 shares of company stock valued at $620,476 over the last ninety days. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SKWD shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

