Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.83.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stride from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Stride from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Stride Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $137.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. Stride has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $145.00.
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stride will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Stride
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
