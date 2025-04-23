Strategic Education (STRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Strategic Education to post earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $300.67 million for the quarter.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.10). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $311.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.18 million. On average, analysts expect Strategic Education to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of STRA opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Strategic Education has a one year low of $74.28 and a one year high of $123.62.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $114.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STRA

Insider Activity

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $589,425.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,998,189.48. The trade was a 6.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $3,116,374.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,723,690.23. The trade was a 18.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,169. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.