StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.13. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 21.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rave Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAVE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

