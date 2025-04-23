StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.13. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 21.80%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
