StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUBN opened at $19.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $69.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.35. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $25.40.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $870,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

